HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Two Soldiers, Death Toll Rises To 190





The IDF announced that two soldiers were killed, and two others were seriously injured amidst the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

– Sgt. First Class (res.) Nitzan Schessler, 21, a soldier in the 55th Brigade.

– Sergeant Major (res.) Noam Ashram, 37, from Kfar Saba, a soldier in the 179th Brigade’s 5352nd patrol company. He was Niftar from injuries sustained last month in a battle in the central Gaza strip.

Their deaths raises the IDF’s ground operation death toll in Gaza to 190 and 524 since October 7th.

The IDF said that an additional reservist was injured in the same battle in which Schessler was killed. Another soldier in the 603rd Engineering Battalion was also injured. Both soldiers were evacuated from southern Gaza to an Israeli hospital for further treatment.

Since October 7th, 2,541 IDF soldiers have been wounded, according to IDF data. Of those, 1,113 were wounded in the Gaza ground operation.

