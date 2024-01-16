NETIVOT NEIS: Rocket Barely Misses Group Of People Amid Heavy Barrage On City





A video posted on social media shows a rocket barely missing a group of Israelis in the southern city of Netivot amid a heavy rocket barrage on the city on Tuesday morning.

At about 9:43 a.m., rocket alert sirens were heard in a number of communities in the south after Hamas fired over 50 rockets at the Netivot area. About 20 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome but some rockets landed in Netivot, scoring a direct hit on a store. Another rocket hit a warehouse in Givolim, a nearby religious moshav. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

One rocket barely missed hitting a group of people working near Netivot, as seen below:

A man of about 40 was evacuated to the hospital in a mobile ICU unit after injuring himself while running to a protected space and two women were treated for shock after a rocket fell near them.

The rockets were launched from an area of the northern Gaza Strip where IDF troops just withdrew from yesterday, a fact that elicited much criticism from government ministers and the public.

The rocket barrage, the heaviest in recent weeks, comes after reports on Sunday evening that Hamas was planning to fire 40 rockets at Netivot during the hillula of the Baba Sali on Sunday.

IDF forces thwarted the plan and destroyed the rocket launchers.

In the video below, IDF forces are seen leaving the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, from where the barrage at Netivot was launched:

