Rare Gunfight On Egyptian Border, Female IDF Soldier Injured





A rare gun battle took place on the Egyptian border overnight Monday when IDF forces encountered a group of 20 drug smugglers, several of whom were armed.

IDF soldiers guarding the border spotted the smugglers approaching the Nitzana border crossing with Egypt and opened fire, spurring a gun battle. One smuggler was killed and others were injured.

A female soldier was moderately wounded in the exchange of fire and was evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Her condition has improved and she is currently in light condition.

Following the incident, Egyptian security officials reported that six drug smugglers were arrested.

