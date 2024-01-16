EXTENSIVE ATTACK: IDF Strikes Dozens Of Hezbollah Targets In Lebanon





The IDF early Tuesday afternoon carried out an unprecedented combined attack on numerous Hezbollah targets in the Wadi Saluki region of southern Lebanon.

The extensive attack was carried out with fighter jets and artillery fire, the strongest IDF attack on Lebanon since the outbreak of the war.

According to a statement by the IDF spokesperson, the IDF attacked dozens of Hezbollah positions, military compounds, and weapon depots within a short amount of time.

“Hezbollah exploits the Huadi area for terror purposes and hid dozens of terror bases in the forested area in order harm Israeli civilians and soldiers,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The attack on Wadi Saluki is one of the most extensive we have carried out since the beginning of the war. The Northern Command will continue to do whatever it takes, with determination and strength, to protect the residents of the north and continue to significantly harm the capabilities and infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)