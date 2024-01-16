QATARI PM: “Gaza Is Not There Anymore, I Mean There Is Nothing Over There, Carpet Bombing Everywhere”





Qatar’s prime minister offered stinging criticism of Israel and the international community on Tuesday over the ongoing Israeli war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, said a two-state solution was required to end the conflict and warned that Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and the Israeli response showed the region could not go back to the way it was before.

“Gaza is not there anymore. I mean, there is nothing over there,” he said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s carpet bombing everywhere.”

He also brought up the ongoing tensions in the West Bank, which has seen Palestinians attacking Israelis and IDF Forces, and urged for an end to “Palestinian divisions”. Hamas, he says, is part of the Palestinian political system, and “the Palestinians are the only ones who have a choice to have them as part of a resolution or not.”

“We cannot have a two-state solution without having a government and politicians in Israel who believe in coexisting together side by side peacefully and we cannot have all this ongoing without ending this war,” he said.

He warned that a military confrontation in the Mideast waterways “will not contain” the attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels who on Monday fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.

“What we have right now in the region is a recipe of escalation everywhere,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

(AP)