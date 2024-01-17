SNOWFLAKES: Anti-Israel Protest By Government Employees Canceled Due To 3 Inches Of Snow





Plans for a “walkout” by anti-Israel government employees in Washington, D.C., intended to protest the Biden administration’s military support for Israel, were unexpectedly disrupted due to severe weather conditions. The organizers, who preferred to remain anonymous, had anticipated the participation of “hundreds” from various agencies, including the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the National Security Agency.

However, the demonstration faced an unforeseen setback when over three inches of snowfall in D.C. on Monday led the Office of Personnel Management to declare a closure of all federal offices the following day. This unexpected development came amidst threats of repercussions from Republican lawmakers and legal experts against those who planned to participate in the walkout.

Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics counsel under President George W. Bush, commented on the situation, deeming it “wildly inappropriate” for political appointees, especially White House staff, to join such a protest. “It would be highly unusual if the president didn’t fire you,” Painter said in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon. “I would expect President Biden would fire White House officials and political appointees for openly participating in demonstrations against the president’s Middle East policy.” Painter also highlighted the potential risks to security clearances for those involved in the protest.

The White House, State Department, Defense Department, and National Security Agency have not issued statements regarding potential disciplinary actions against employees joining the protest. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) expressed a stern stance, stating on Monday that any federal employees participating “deserve to be fired.” He also promised collaboration with the House Oversight Committee to ensure appropriate disciplinary proceedings are initiated by each federal agency.

Amidst these developments, the Biden administration continues to face calls from its progressive base, increasingly critical of Israel, to cease military support for the country. A recent Gallup poll highlighted this shift, showing more Democrats sympathizing with Palestinians over Israelis for the first time in the survey’s history.

This growing opposition within the administration has led to several staff resignations in protest against the war with Hamas. In a notable instance, over 500 “anonymous” Biden administration employees reportedly signed a letter in November, as per the New York Times, criticizing U.S. military support for Israel in the Gaza War. The letter urged President Biden to call for an immediate cease-fire, labeling Israel’s military response to Hamas’s actions on October 7 as a “costly and senseless war.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)