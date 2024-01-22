Shin Bet Foils ISIS Attack, Terrorists Planned To Detonate Truck Near Knesset

It was released for publication on Monday that the Jerusalem Police, Border Police, and the Shin Bet thwarted a terror attack planned by two ISIS-affiliated terrorists, residents of east Jerusalem.

The terrorists, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, had procured chemical materials and planned to prepare explosive devices to carry out bombing attacks against civilians and security forces in the Jerusalem area.

At the direction of the Shin Bet, Jerusalem Police and Border Police officers last month arrested the two terrorists, ages 19 and 20, at their homes in Ras al-Amud in East Jerusalem.

In a search carried out by the police in their homes, they seized various chemical substances, the flags of the ISIS and Hamas terror organizations, a notebook detailing how to prepare explosives, and other findings. The suspects were interrogated, and their detention was extended by the court several times.

According to the indictment filed against the terrorists, they planned, among other things, to detonate a truck filled with gas canisters near the Knesset.

This is the second time in the past month that the Jerusalem Police and Shin Bet thwarted an ISIS-affiliated terror attack. Just a week and a half ago, indictments were filed against two other ISIS-affiliated terrorists who also planned to carry out bombing attacks in Jerusalem.

