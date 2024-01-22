Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Footage Shows Yotam Haim’s Kidnapping Prior To Tragic IDF Mistake


Channel 13 has aired new footage that captures the harrowing moments of Yotam Haim’s kidnapping on the morning of October 7 at his residence in Kfar Aza. The broadcast revealed images showing Haim, shirtless, being forcibly taken by four terrorists through the fields of the kibbutz and subsequently pushed into a black vehicle.

The footage, sourced from security cameras, provided a glimpse into the initial moments of the ordeal that eventually led to a tragic error, when on December 15, Haim and fellow Israeli hostages Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka were mistakenly shot dead by IDF troops in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. The hostages, emerging shirtless and waving a white flag from a building, were misidentified as a threat by the soldiers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Heavy Battles Underway In Khan Younis As IDF Launches Major New Offensive

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 198

MAKING AMENDS: Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz Death Camp With Ben Shapiro

Hostages’ Relatives Burst Into Knesset Meeting: “You Won’t Sit Here While They’re Dying There!”

GROW UP: Sara Netanyahu Wants Top Government Spokesman Tossed Because He Wasn’t Nice To Bibi

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network