WATCH: Footage Shows Yotam Haim’s Kidnapping Prior To Tragic IDF Mistake

Channel 13 has aired new footage that captures the harrowing moments of Yotam Haim’s kidnapping on the morning of October 7 at his residence in Kfar Aza. The broadcast revealed images showing Haim, shirtless, being forcibly taken by four terrorists through the fields of the kibbutz and subsequently pushed into a black vehicle.

The footage, sourced from security cameras, provided a glimpse into the initial moments of the ordeal that eventually led to a tragic error, when on December 15, Haim and fellow Israeli hostages Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka were mistakenly shot dead by IDF troops in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. The hostages, emerging shirtless and waving a white flag from a building, were misidentified as a threat by the soldiers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)