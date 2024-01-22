HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 198

The IDF announced that three soldiers were killed and two others were seriously injured amidst the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers have been identified as:

– Maj. David Nati Alfasi HY’D, 27, a deputy battalion commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Beersheba.

– Maj. Ilay Levy HY’D, 24, a company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Tel Aviv.

– Cpt. Eyal Mevorach Twito HY’D, 22, a platoon commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Beit Gamliel.

Their deaths raises the IDF’s ground operation death toll in Gaza to 198.

