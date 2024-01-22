Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 198


The IDF announced that three soldiers were killed and two others were seriously injured amidst the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers have been identified as:

– Maj. David Nati Alfasi HY’D, 27, a deputy battalion commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Beersheba.

– Maj. Ilay Levy HY’D, 24, a company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Tel Aviv.

– Cpt. Eyal Mevorach Twito HY’D, 22, a platoon commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Beit Gamliel.

Their deaths raises the IDF’s ground operation death toll in Gaza to 198.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Heavy Battles Underway In Khan Younis As IDF Launches Major New Offensive

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 198

MAKING AMENDS: Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz Death Camp With Ben Shapiro

Hostages’ Relatives Burst Into Knesset Meeting: “You Won’t Sit Here While They’re Dying There!”

GROW UP: Sara Netanyahu Wants Top Government Spokesman Tossed Because He Wasn’t Nice To Bibi

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network