Heavy Battles Underway In Khan Younis As IDF Launches Major New Offensive

Heavy fighting is being reported in the Khan Younis neighborhood of southern Gaza after the IDF launched a major new offensive. The operation, led by the 98th Division, involves four brigades and commenced yesterday with a series of targeted airstrikes on Hamas facilities in the area, with the primary objective beingto dismantle the military structure of Hamas in Khan Younis.

As of Monday morning, the operation has resulted in the elimination of approximately 50 Hamas operatives, including a number of commanders. This was achieved through the concerted efforts of ground troops from the Commando, Paratroopers, Givati, and 7th brigades.

IDF soldiers have reportedly surrounded the Khan Younis refugee camp and are beginning to advance into it. The camp is known to house several key Hamas sites. The offensive is expected to continue for several more days, during which the IDF plans to raid significant Hamas strongholds, outposts, and infrastructure within the area.

The Khan Younis region, unlike many parts of northern Gaza, is heavily populated with civilians. The IDF has stated that it is cognizant of the locations where civilians are taking shelter, including hospitals, making the operation considerably more difficult for IDF troops as they try not to harm civilians.

