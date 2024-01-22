WATCH: Elon Musk Says He’s “Jew-Ish,” Gives Recommendations To End Israel-Palestinian Conflict

Billionaire Elon Musk, fresh off a scandal in which he appeared to endorse an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his platform X, visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland on Monday morning with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and his son Techno Mechanicus, following a visit to southern Israel in November to see firsthand the atrocities Hamas carried out on October 7.

Following his visit to Auschwitz, Musk participated in the European Jewish Association annual conference in Krakow. During the conference, which is running on Monday and Tuesday, Musk held a discussion with Ben Shapiro, during which they touched upon various contemporary topics pertaining to Jewish people worldwide.

Musk said that he can’t promise antisemitism will be cut to zero on X (formerly Twitter), but asserted that his platform has “the least amount of antisemitism,” adding that “TikTok has like five times the amount of antisemitism.”

“I grew up around a lot of Jewish people, I went to Hebrew preschool — my name is pretty Jewish,” he said at another point during the discussion. “I went to Israel when I was 13 — most of my friends are Jewish, sometimes I forget ‘Am I Jewish?’, I’m Jew-ish, aspirationally Jewish.”

Touching on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Musk said: “The indoctrination of hate into kids in Gaza has to stop… indoctrination where kids are taught from as soon as they can understand language, their goal is to kill Israelis; if you’re told that from when you’re a toddler, you’re going to believe it.”

He then gave three recommendations to ending the fighting between Israel and Palestinians for good.

Getting rid of all Hamas fighters “where reform is impossible” is priority one, Musk said. “Their only goal is to kill Israelis. They ought to be killed or imprisoned, because otherwise they will kill more Israelis.”

His second recommendation is to “change the indoctrination in the schools” so that Palestinian children are not taught to hate Jews.

His third recommendation is to provide “conspicuous acts of kindness to the people in Gaza.”

“It’s just that much harder to hate someone if you do nice things for them,” he explained. “Even if they try to bite your hand when you do it – just keep doing it.”

