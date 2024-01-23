Urgent Atzeres Chizuk U’Tefillah Tonight: Statement of Agudath Israel of America

We are devastated over the escalating numbers of Israeli soldiers who have lost their lives in the ongoing war in Gaza. Yesterday’s attack from Hamas, which killed 24 soldiers, marked the deadliest day since Israel began its invasion of Gaza. We mourn the loss of these soldiers, and all the others who have perished in the war. We extend our broken-hearted nichum aveilim to their grieving families, HaMokom yenacheim osam b’soch she’ar aveilei Tziyon v’Yerushalayim, and our most fervent tefillah, v’lo yosifu l’daavah od.

Through our tears, we recognize that yesterday’s jarring blow should spur us to draw closer to Hashem. To that end let us join together tonight at 8:30 PM ET for an Atzeres Chizuk U’Tefillah.

Minyan Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin, 3007 Avenue L, Brooklyn, NY 11210

8:30 Divrei Chizuk v’Hisorerus, HaRav Elya Brudny, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Mir.

8:45 Tehillim B’tzibur, HaRav Eliezer Ginsburg, Rosh Kollel, Yeshivas Mir, Mara D’asra, Agudas Yisroel Snif Zichron Shmuel.

Please join in person or via livestream TorahAnytime.com/AgudahTorah. This program will also be available via conference call at 718.820.7284 x52