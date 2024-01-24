HEARTENING: Overwhelming Majority Of Americans Support Israel Over Hamas

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris finds that US voters overwhelmingly support Israel over Hamas in the ongoing conflict that was triggered by the terror group’s violent actions on October 7th.

According to the poll results, 83% of respondents categorized the events of October 7th as a terrorist attack, while 17% disagreed. 94% of respondents aged over 65 firmly labeled the attack as an act of terrorism, while 74% of those aged 18-24 held a similar view.

Furthermore, the survey found that 74% of participants believed that Hamas’s attack was genocidal, and 75% of all respondents agreed that the assault could not be justified by Palestinian grievances.

However, these opinions varied significantly among different age groups. About 54% of respondents aged 18-24 thought the attacks were unjustified, compared to 78% among those aged 45-54, 87% among those aged 54-65, and a remarkable 92% among those aged over 65.

When it came to choosing between Israel and Hamas, 80% of all respondents expressed their support for Israel, with varying levels of support across age groups. Among those aged 18-24, 57% favored Israel, while roughly 70% of those aged 25-44, 80% of those aged 45-54, 90% of those aged 54-65, and an impressive 93% of those over 65 stood firmly in support of Israel.

The majority of respondents (69%) believe that Israel was making genuine efforts to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, and 66% saw Israel’s actions as self-defense. However, 34% of respondents believe that Israel’s actions amounted to “committing genocide” in Gaza and were not acts of self-defense.

74% of the respondents also expressed the belief that Hamas has genocidal intentions towards Jews in Israel.

67% of the respondents asserted that a ceasefire should only be considered if the hostages are released, and Hamas is removed from power in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)