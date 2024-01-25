Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Destroys “Iranian Airport” In Southern Lebanon


Following Lebanese reports that the IDF destroyed the Iranian airport in Lebanon in its third attack on the country on Thursday, the IDF confirmed the report.

In September, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented evidence of the airport, including photos of Iranian flags flying over the runway, in a speech at Reichman University. The airport could accommodate large drones, some with explosives built from Iranian blueprints. Gallant said at the time that “the land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, the target is Israel.”

“A short time ago, fighter jets attacked a series of Hezbollah military sites in the area of ​​Tyre and Mghairiyeh in Lebanon,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“Among the targets were military buildings and sites used by the Hezbollah air unit. One of the sites housed a military airstrip and infrastructure used by the organization to direct terrorism toward Israel.”

“Earlier today, two hostile aerial targets [explosive drones] launched by Hezbollah fell near Kfar Blum. There were no casualties in the incident and no damage was caused.”

“In addition, the IDF launched artillery fire and mortars at several other areas in southern Lebanon.”

