WATCH: IDF Troops Take Out Multiple Gunmen In Intense Encounter As Battles Rage In Khan Younis

The IDF says its Paratroopers Brigade has intensified its military operations against Hamas in Khan Younis, reporting that that its forces have been actively engaging with Hamas gunmen, conducting raids on their sites, and seizing a substantial cache of weapons.

The military says the Paratroopers Brigade has been operating in the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, a known stronghold of Hamas. During their operations, IDF soldiers have faced multiple encounters with armed terrorists. The IDF reports that during these confrontations, several Hamas operatives have been killed, both in sniper engagements and close-quarters combat.

Soldiers also reported uncovering a large arsenal of firearms, grenades, explosive devices intended for drone deployment, and mortars during a raid on a Hamas site.

In a separate incident, a clash began when three Hamas gunmen opened fire on the Israeli troops. The IDF’s response resulted in the death of two gunmen, while the third escaped into a nearby building. The IDF released footage showing a drone sent into the building to locate the third gunman. The footage captures the moment the gunman fired at the drone, followed by subsequent scenes of IDF troops firing at him and successfully eliminating the terrorist.

The IDF also released footage showing the effectiveness of their snipers in the Khan Younis area. These snipers, part of the Paratroopers Brigade, have reportedly eliminated dozens of Hamas operatives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)