Dozens Of Female IDF Soldiers Sent To Military Jail For Refusing Surveillance Duty

About 50 female soldiers who were recruited at the beginning of the week and assigned to surveillance duty refused to report for duty at the training base of the Border Protection Corps in the Aravah, Ynet reported.

According to the report, some of them were detained and sentenced to military prison.

The soldiers’ refusal comes in the wake of the disaster that befell the female surveillance soldiers on October 7th at the Nachal Oz base next to the Israeli-Gazan border. Fifteen soldiers and three officers were killed and six were taken hostage. The soldiers, who were unarmed, had repeatedly warned their superiors of ominous Hamas activities on the border but their warnings went unheeded and they paid for their commanders’ failures with their lives.

About 1,600 female soldiers are recruited for surveillance duty each year. However following the October 7th massacre, only about 300 soldiers are interested in serving in the position, according to data obtained by Ynet.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari was asked about the report on Tuesday evening and responded: “There were female surveillance soldiers in Nachal Oz and we have a moral and ethical obligation to correct what happened that day when we failed to protect this base. Surveillance is one of the most important positions – in the north, the south, in the Shomron – in protecting the State of Israel. This need will continue and therefore we need to persuade soldiers to serve and create the best conditions for service. This is the duty of the IDF and we will continue to persuade and explain that this position is so vital and we need women and men in this position.”

After the story was exposed by Ynet, it caused a public outroar and an update on Ynet on Thursday evening said that the female recruits were all released from military prison and were assigned to other positions in the IDF. The army emphasized that the IDF recruited all the surveillance soldiers they needed, and even in larger numbers than in the past.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)