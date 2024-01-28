DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Forces Rescue Wounded Soldiers Under Intense Gunfire

Khan Yunis, Gaza – In a daring and courageous operation, the Paratroopers Brigade Reconnaissance Unit of the IDF conducted a close-quarters combat mission, rescuing injured soldiers while under heavy gunfire from Hamas terrorists in the heart of Khan Yunis.

The mission took place during a targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure in the area, where terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the IDF forces. Tragically, the attack claimed the life of one soldier, Staff Sergeant Uriel Aviad Silverman HY’D from the 7421st Battalion (Reserves), while three other soldiers sustained injuries. Undeterred by the danger, the IDF soldiers immediately pursued the terrorists responsible for the attack, leading to a fierce close-quarters combat engagement that resulted in the elimination of nine terrorists.

As the firefight raged on, the IDF soldiers entered one of the buildings where the terrorists were taking cover. Remarkably, the commanders of the Paratroopers Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit displayed exceptional bravery by entering the building under intense enemy fire. They successfully eliminated the terrorist cell and, in a display of unwavering dedication to their comrades, rescued the trapped soldiers.

Simultaneously, while engaging the terrorists in close-quarters combat, the troops coordinated with the Israeli Air Force, directing aircraft and artillery forces to strike targets where enemy combatants were identified in close proximity to the IDF forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)