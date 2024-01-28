WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Suggests Gaza Ceasefire Calls Tied To Putin And Russia, Calls For FBI Investigation

Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, made notable remarks during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, where she expressed her view that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza may serve Russia’s interests. Pelosi, while emphasizing the need to address the suffering in Gaza, argued against the effectiveness of a ceasefire as a solution.

During the interview, Pelosi asserted, “For them to call for a ceasefire is Mr. Putin’s message,” suggesting a connection between ceasefire calls and Russia’s strategic goals, not only in the Middle East but also in Ukraine.

When discussing the ongoing pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests that have occurred across the United States since October, Pelosi offered her perspective. “I think some of these protests are spontaneous and organic and sincere,” she remarked. However, she also raised concerns about potential ties to Russia, stating, “but some I think are connected to Russia, and I say that having looked at this for a long time.”

Pelosi further advocated for an FBI investigation into the roots and origins of these protests to better understand their dynamics and potential external influences.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)