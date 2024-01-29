More Details Emerge: UNRWA Teachers Carried Out Massacre, Abductions

The New York Times reported on Monday that Israel provided the US government with information about the participation of at least 12 UNRWA employees in the October 7th Hamas massacre in Israel.

A number of UNRWA teachers were involved in planning or perpetrating the attack, including one who abducted an Israeli woman and another one who abducted an IDF soldier’s body. At least two teachers, an elementary school teacher and another teacher who also served as a Hamas commander, were at Kibbutz Be’eri and Re’im on October 7th, where hundreds of people were tortured, murdered, and abducted.

Three other UNRWA employees, including another teacher, received texts from Hamas instructing them to arm themselves at a staging area close to the border the night before the attack [but there is no conclusive evidence that they entered Israel]. Another UNWRA employee launched the command room for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group the day after the massacre.

A 13th UNRWA employee, who was seemingly not a member of Hamas or PIJ, entered Israel on October 7th.

Another report in the Wall Street Journal said that according to Israeli intelligence shared with the US, at least 1,200 UNRWA employees, 10% of the UNRWA staff in Gaza, are members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad and approximately half have close relatives who belong to the two terror groups, both designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

The intelligence information, which was partially based on interrogations of captured Hamas terrorists and documents recovered from dead Hamas terrorists, was included in an Israeli briefing to the Biden administration that caused the US and other countries to freeze funds to the UNRWA.

WSJ added that according to two officials familiar with the intelligence, the UNRWA employees were not just members of Hamas or PIJ but were “operatives” who played an active role in the groups’ military or political activities. The intelligence report said that 23% of UNRWA male employees are affiliated with Hamas, a higher percentage than the male population in Gaza (15%), which means that the agency as a whole is strongly affiliated with Hamas and PIJ.

The report added that since October 7th, Hamas has stolen over $1 million of UNRWA supplies, including fuels and trucks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)