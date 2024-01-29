Hiding In A Cemetery: IDF Discovers Extensive Terror Tunnel Under Khan Younis Graves [VIDEOS]

The 98th Division of the IDF said it conducted a raid on an underground tunnel system beneath the Bani Suheila cemetery, located in the central area of Khan Yunis. The tunnel, which was part of an extensive and sophisticated network constructed by Hamas, extended approximately one kilometer in length and was situated 20 meters underground.

During an examination of the tunnel, IDF forces discovered a range of equipment and facilities indicative of its strategic use by Hamas. This included explosives, advanced security features like sliding and blast-proof doors, and an office that appeared to have been used by a battalion commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade to orchestrate the attack on October 7th. Additionally, the tunnel encompassed an operations room, a command and control center, and living quarters believed to be used by senior Hamas officials.

The IDF encountered and neutralized terrorists present in the tunnel during the operation. Evidence suggested that the tunnel played a crucial role in Hamas’ military strategy, serving as a command center for orchestrating attacks against IDF forces, both above and below ground.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)