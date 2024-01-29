10 Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Central Israel For First time In More Than Month [VIDEOS]

Millions of residents of Tel Aviv and several central Israeli cities were forced into shelter on Monday afternoon, as air raid sirens blared across the region, signaling incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. This marks the first such incident in Tel Aviv in over a month, raising tensions and concerns among the populace.

The sirens, which were heard in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, and other central locations, were a response to at least 10 rockets fired from Gaza. The sudden escalation has brought back the specter of conflict to these areas, which had experienced a period of relative calm.

According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, there have thankfully been no injuries reported in the wake of this attack.

Hebrew media sources have reported an incident in Rishon Lezion where a car was hit by shrapnel. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in this specific event.

