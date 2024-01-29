Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
White House Denies NBC Report Of Using Weapon Sales To Pressure Israel


The White House said on Sunday that it has not changed its policies regarding Israel’s war in Gaza following the NBC report that the Biden administration is considering using weapons sales to push Israel into decreasing the intensity of its military campaign in Gaza.

“Israel has a right and obligation to defend themselves against the threat of Hamas while abiding by international humanitarian law and protecting civilian lives, and we remain committed to support Israel in its fight against Hamas,” a National Security Council spokesperson said.

“We have done so since October 7th and will continue to. There has not been a change in our policy.”

