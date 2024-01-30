Netanyahu To Douglas Murray: “I Told Biden: This Is Your War As Well” [Videos]

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning to America could not have been more timely,” pro-Israel journalist Douglas Murray wrote in an article published by the New York Post on Monday.

Murray interviewed Netanyahu in Tel Aviv in recent days and the prime minister used the opportunity to issue an urgent warning to the US.

“I’ve told President Biden, I’ve told all the leaders who came here, this is your war as well because this is not merely a minor skirmish,” Netanyahu told Murray. “This is part of a major confrontation between the moderate axis of Israel and the moderate Arab states against Iran. Its proxies are killing Americans as we speak.”

Murray asked Netanyahu if he was referring to the numerous attacks on US bases in Iraq since October 7th. “Not just Iraq,” Netanyahu replied.

Reports of a drone strike that killed US soldiers in Jordan came only hours after the interview.

Murray wrote: “It was a fast reminder of something Netanyahu has been warning about for decades, that the militant regime in Iran only attacks Israel as its first target. Not its last. America — and the rest of the West — is next.”

“’Let me tell you,” Netanyahu said. “I think in America, the great majority of people support Israel. They understand instinctively that Israel is fighting their battle. They understand instinctively what the terrorists, the radical Islamists, say. They say we’re the small Satan. America is the great Satan.’

Douglas asked Netanyahu how Israel will finish the war in Gaza and its military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon, especially if US support declines.

Netanyahu responded: “Look, you know this statement, ‘A man’s got to do what a man’s gotta do’? Remember the days when you can actually say that? Well, today you say, ‘A person has to do what a person has to do.’ Okay. Well, let me extend that. A nation has to do what it has to do to survive. And if we take action both in the south and in the north, that is understood by many to be a just action.”

Murray then asked about the worldwide protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“If they [Western leaders] cannot stand the heat of public opinion, then we’ll just have to do it alone,” the prime minister asserted. “We will do what we need to do.”

Murray questioned further: “Surely Israel’s allies realize the scale of the Iranian threat, and the fact that Israel is having to fight Iran’s armies on four fronts at the moment?”

“Everybody, of the leaders that I speak to, they all understand that,” Netanyahu responded.

“This suggests that he is used to world leaders saying one thing to him in private and another thing in public,” Murray wrote.

“But again, we’ll do what we need to do,” Netanyahu emphasized. “Israel will do what it needs to do to protect itself.”

Watch more of the interview below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)