Palestinian Students File Suit Alleging Harvard Failing To Protect Them From Harassment

Palestinian students at Harvard University have lodged a federal civil rights complaint, alleging discrimination on campus. The Muslim Legal Fund of America has accused Harvard of failing to address harassment against Palestinian and Muslim students, calling for an investigation by the federal Department of Education.

The complaint alleges that these students have been subjected to doxxing, stalking, and assault due to their Palestinian heritage, Muslim faith, or support for Palestinian rights. The students involved in this legal action are from various Harvard institutions, including Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the Divinity School, and the Law School.

Christina A. Jump, who heads the Civil Litigation Department and is the lead attorney for the students, expressed pride in supporting these students in exercising their rights to a safe and free learning environment, as guaranteed by the First Amendment. This development comes as the department is already probing allegations of anti-Semitism at Harvard.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)