AS EXPECTED: Self-Hating Jew Bernie Sanders Calls On Biden Admin To Reinstate Funding For Terrorist UNRWA

Senator Bernie Sanders is urging the Biden administration to reinstate funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). This request follows the U.S. government’s decision to suspend funding due to the findings that numerous UNRWA staff in Gaza were involved in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

Sanders condemned the involvement of any of the 13,000 UNRWA employees in Gaza with Hamas, calling for a thorough investigation into the charges against the 12 accused individuals. However, he emphasized that the punitive measure should not result in the suffering of millions, noting that over a million people in Gaza are facing starvation. He advocated for the U.S. and other nations to quickly restore funding to UNRWA to prevent a humanitarian disaster.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sweden joined the growing list of countries cutting off funding to UNRWA, including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia, and others.

