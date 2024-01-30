IDF Confirms That It Is Flooding Terror Tunnels In The Gaza Strip

After weeks of speculation, the IDF on Tuesday acknowledged that it has been utilizing high-flow seawater to flood some terror tunnels in Gaza as part of a broader tactical approach aimed at neutralizing the underground infrastructure employed by Hamas.

According to the IDF, the operation to flood tunnels is a collaborative effort involving multiple units and officials from the Defense Ministry. They devised an array of techniques to efficiently channel seawater into the Hamas tunnels, selecting only those deemed most appropriate for the task – a process involves the strategic placement of pumps and pipelines, ensuring optimal effectiveness.

Prior to the commencement of tunnel flooding, the IDF conducts extensive preparatory assessments. These include thorough evaluations of the soil and local water systems to prevent any potential contamination of the groundwater.

Officials noted that this flooding tactic represents just one facet of the IDF’s strategy against Hamas’ subterranean capabilities. Other methods in their arsenal include aerial assaults, ground maneuvers, and the deployment of specialized technological operations.

This development follows reports by The Wall Street Journal in December, which first brought to light the IDF’s actions of pumping seawater into the tunnels and a subsequent Times of Israel confirmation of the success of an initial trial.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)