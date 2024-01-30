POLL: 38% Of Israelis Want Jewish Settlements In Gaza; 50% Oppose Latest Hostage Deal

A recent Channel 12 news poll in Israel reveals a divided public opinion on a potential hostage agreement with Hamas. The survey shows that 50% of Israelis oppose a deal that would involve the return of 35 hostages, a 45-day cessation of hostilities, and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Conversely, 35% support such an agreement, while the rest are undecided.

The poll also explored public sentiment on reestablishing Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip. This inquiry comes in the wake of a conference attended by far-right coalition members advocating for resettlement. Results indicate a slight majority, 51%, against the idea, while 38% support it.

Additionally, the survey addressed the issue of humanitarian aid to Gaza, asking if it should be halted until all hostages are returned. A significant 72% of respondents agree with this condition, compared to 21% who do not. On the question of an inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7 attack, 61% of participants believe it should be initiated post-conflict, 32% favor an immediate inquiry, and 3% see no need for it.

