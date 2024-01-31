H’YD: 3 More Reserve Soldiers Fall In Gaza, 5 Soldiers Seriously Injured

The IDF announced early Wednesday morning that three more soldiers lost their lives battling Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. In addition, five soldiers were seriously injured.

Their deaths increase the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 223 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 560.

The fallen soldiers were identified as:

Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, H’yd, 43, of the 646th Brigade’s 6646th Battalion, from the yishuv of Kfar Etzion.

Nir, z’l, left behind a wife and five children.

Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, H’yd, 30, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion, from the northern yishuv of Masad.

Simchi, z’l, got married less than a year ago and returned from a trip abroad with his wife in order to fight in Gaza.

Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, H’yd, 28, of the 646th Brigade’s 6646th Battalion, from the yishuv of Eli in Binyamin.

Shani, z’l, left behind a wife and two small children.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)