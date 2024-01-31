Netanyahu Tells Families of Hostages: The Quieter Our Efforts Are, The Greater Chances of Success

Today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a crucial meeting with representatives from the families of hostages at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. The gathering, which included twenty-six representatives from eighteen families, was focused on discussing the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the delicate nature of the efforts to free the hostages. He stated, “We are making every effort. The more public this effort is, the more distant it is. The more discreet it is, the greater are its chances for success.” He assured the families that the efforts being made were sincere and not merely for appearances. “This is a genuine effort. It is not fictitious; neither is it just for show. It stems from our commitment to return them all,” he said.

While acknowledging that it was too early to provide specific details on how the hostages would be released, Netanyahu reassured the families that active efforts were being made at that very moment.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were several key figures, including Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Tzachi Hanegbi, the Director of the National Security Council, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs. The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to resolving the hostage situation and the ongoing efforts to ensure their safe return.

