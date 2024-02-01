WATCH IT: Oct. 7-Style Massacre Fears Sparked After Palestinian Workers Flood Mishor Adumim

Tensions ran high at a West Bank crossing adjacent to the Mishor Adumim industrial zone as an electricity failure triggered extreme congestion in the inspection line for Palestinian workers. The situation escalated as hundreds of individuals breached the fence in a frantic attempt to reach their workplaces.

In response to the chaotic scene, the municipality of the nearby Maale Adumim settlement-city issued a statement, seeking to assuage local concerns reminiscent of the October 7 massacre by Hamas. The municipality acknowledged the breach, stating, “Hundreds of laborers entered the Mishor Adumim industrial zone en masse without a security check this morning.” They added that efforts were underway to partially block the influx, with police and Border Police forces dispatched to conduct individual checks.

This incident unfolded in one of the limited areas where Palestinian employment had resumed, albeit in a government-approved capacity, following the October 7 tragedy.

Despite attempts to downplay the situation, the fallout was significant. Avi Rachamim, the top security official in the Maale Adumim Municipality, chose to resign in protest. In a Facebook post, he expressed his anger, asserting that the current state of affairs “can’t go on.” Rachamim claimed he had repeatedly advocated for enhanced security measures, such as a civil guard, which had been consistently rejected. He also accused the government and security establishment of abandoning the residents of Maale Adumim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)