Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Pulls 55th Brigade From Gaza As It Scales Back Use Of Reservist Troops [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


The IDF says it has withdrawn the 55th Brigade from the Gaza Strip, replacing it with other military forces in the Khan Younis area, as it scales back its reserve troops in the strip.

The IDF reports that in recent weeks, troops from the reserve paratroopers brigade have been actively operating in Khan Younis. During their operations, they have achieved significant results against Hamas, including the elimination of numerous Hamas operatives and the discovery and destruction of approximately 70 tunnel shafts, as well as the identification of two rocket launching sites used by Hamas for firing projectiles into Israel.

As part of its announcement, the IDF released footage from a December encounter between the brigade’s troops and Hamas gunmen in the Khan Younis area that tragically resulted in the death of Sgt. Major (res.) Gideon Ilani.

The IDF has been progressively withdrawing its reservist forces from the Gaza Strip as part of its broader ground war strategy. Military officials say that this strategic shift aims to provide relief to reservist soldiers, while simultaneously allowing them to contribute to the rebound of Israel’s economy. This respite is seen as crucial before they are potentially called up again, given the expectation that the conflict in Gaza might persist throughout the year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Bus From Beitar Illit Overturns, 7 Injured, Most Lightly

BEHIND ISRAEL’S BACK: Biden Admin Is Considering Recognizing Palestinian State

UTTER INSANITY: Chicago Council Ignores Their Own War Zone, Demands Ceasefire In Gaza

US Reiterates Its Opposition To IDF’s Establishment Of Gaza Strip Buffer Zone

REPORT: Mossad Chief Briefs War Cabinet On Hostage Deal – 35 Hostages For 35 Days Of Ceasefire

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network