BD”E: Petirah Of Bais Mattisyahu Rosh Yeshiva Harav Baruch Weisbecker ZT”L


YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Baruch Weisbecker zt”l, the rosh yeshiva of Bais Mattisyahu in Bnei Brak and a member of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Degel Hatorah in Eretz Yisroel. He was 83.

The Niftar was a Magid Shiur for many years in Kol Torah in Yerushalayim and then in Bais Mattisyahu in Bnei Brak. Combined, he has thousands of Talmidim.

Rav Baruch zt”l was seriously ill for the past several years. He appeared to be on the mend, but his condition deteriorated in recent weeks, and he was niftar late Thursday night at Maayanei HaYeshua hospital.

The levaya is set to take place Friday morning at his yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

