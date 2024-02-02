WATCH: IDF Publishes Bodycam Footage From Killed Terrorist

The IDF has released video footage obtained from a body camera worn by a Hamas operative just moments before he was fatally shot by troops from the Commando Brigade in the southern Gaza area of Khan Younis.

The Commando Brigade has been conducting ongoing operations in the western part of Khan Younis, an area that the IDF has identified as a Hamas stronghold. According to the IDF, their troops have encountered multiple Hamas cells in this region and engaged in close-quarters combat with them.

This week, troops from the Maglan commando unit engaged and eliminated three Hamas gunmen. Subsequently, a camera was discovered on one of the bodies.

Additionally, Maglan troops conducted a raid on a Hamas site located within a mosque, where they uncovered a tunnel shaft. In close proximity to the mosque, the soldiers also discovered a cache of weapons.

The IDF has also shared video footage depicting the activities of the Maglan and Egoz commando units while operating in Khan Younis.

