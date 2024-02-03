BDE: Beloved Children’s Singer Rebbe Alter Is Niftar At Age Of 75

Famed children’s singer Rav Alter Aryeh Yachnes, z’l, known as “Rebbe Alter” who composed the iconic song “Pharaoh in Pajamas,” was niftar on Friday night at the age of 75.

He was hospitalized in the ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in May due to a serious illness. Later his condition improved and he was transferred for rehabilitation but he eventually succumbed to his illness.

Rebbe Alter, born in the US, later moved to Israel and worked as a Rebbe in the Hamesorah Talmud Torah, where he began composing songs to transmit Torah to his talmidim. Eventually, his songs became well-known and he produced his first album, which was met with great success and he eventually produced dozens of albums in Hebrew and English.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. on Motzei Shabbos at Shamgar and then continue to Har Hamenuchos.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

