HaRav Landau: “The Situation Is Terrible, We’re In Dire Need Of Tefillos”

Several askanim from the south visited the home of HaGaon HaRav Dov Laundau late last week.

HaRav Landau told the askanim: “We’re surrounded by enemies – it’s dangerous in the south but it’s even more dangerous in the north. We can’t predict what they’ll do. We need to daven, increase our tefillos. In every place, the Rabbanim should decide how to establish tefillos.”

“The haters of Israel are very well-prepared. According to what I heard, they [Hezbollah] have weapons that can reach every location in Israel. The situation is terrible these days – we need to daven!”

“We’re in dire need of tefillos. Can anyone say that they’ll be safe? Are we going to wait, chalilah, until something happens? Those in charge [of leading the war] are stumped. We need to arrange tefillos. From what I know, the situation is very difficult.”

