Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen Urges Hostage Deal, Demands End To Qatar Criticism


In an interview with Army Radio, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen called on the Israeli government to make a one-time deal for all remaining hostages in Gaza, and to cease public criticism of mediator Qatar.

Cohen said that Israel will ultimately have to pay a high price for any deal, “so let’s pay it today from the start for everyone, and cut down the inhumane time the hostages are spending in Gaza.”

Cohen, a close confidant of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, also cautioned against publicly criticizing Qatar, which he believes is currently the only country capable of facilitating a deal. He stressed that Israel should act wisely and refrain from public quarreling with Qatar, as this could jeopardize the potential for a deal.

“This is the only country which can bring a deal at the moment. Publicly quarrelling with it is wrong, and we need to act wisely. Any criticism of Qatar at this point in time needs to be stopped,” he said.

Cohen’s comments come amidst recent criticism of Qatar from both Netanyahu and several of his ministers.

