The Disturbing Message A Hamas Terrorist Wrote In Kfar Azza

Nira Ronen, H’yd, 86, was murdered in her safe room in her home in Kfar Azza on October 7th together with her caretaker Anelyn Aguirre, a 32-year-old woman from the Philippines.

Nira’s grandson, Omri Ronen, recently visited the ruins of his grandmother’s home for the first time since her murder after serving in the reserves in an elite IDF unit for four months and discovered a disturbing note a Hamas terrorist wrote in his grandmother’s day planner.

He wrote: “During my visit, we found a letter that the terrorist wrote in my grandmother’s day planner that was still in her living room that tells the whole story.”

“The note said: ‘The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades [Hamas’s military wing] passed here and defiled the nose of the Zionist occupiers. You will die and won’t remain here.'”

Ronen noted that the “terrorists’ goal was to harm our dignity and try to humiliate us. They wanted to murder and slaughter as many Israelis as possible, to make us reluctant to return and settle in the beautiful yishuvim of the Gaza border area.”

“We found the day planner on a table in the living room,” he told Ynet. “It’s a diary where she wrote all sorts of things she needed to remember. I took a picture and sent it to Arabic-speaking friends to translate for me. Their message doesn’t intimidate us. My grandfather and grandmother founded the kibbutz, and this place is theirs and ours. It only teaches us who these murderers are and what our response should be.”

