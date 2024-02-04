Jewish Student In Berlin Is Hospitalized After Being Beaten By Pro-Hamas Student

A 30-year-old Jewish student was hospitalized in Berlin after being beaten up by a 23-year-old pro-Palestinian student.

According to a report in a Jewish-German newspaper, an argument broke out between the two students on Friday, during which the pro-Palestinian student hit the Jewish student in the face several times, causing him to fall to the floor. Witnesses to the scene said that the perpetrator kicked the Jewish student after he fell to the ground and then fled the scene.

The Jewish student was hospitalized with facial fractures. According to the report, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The German police launched an investigation into the incident which comes amid a surge of antisemitic incidents in the country since October 7th.

Last month, two Israelis were attacked on a Berlin street after the perpetrator heard them speaking Hebrew.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)