PHOTOS & VIDEOS: IDF Intensifies Anti-Hamas Operations in Khan Yunis

The IDF says its Paratroopers Brigade has intensified its operations against Hamas, with the focus of these renewed efforts beingthe Al-Amal area in western Khan Yunis, a known stronghold for Hamas. During their operations, IDF soldiers uncovered a vast array of military assets, including weapons caches, terrorist infrastructure, underground tunnels, observation posts, and weapons manufacturing facilities.

The IDF’s advance in the area was met with fierce resistance from terrorist cells employing gunfire and explosives against the troops. These threats were neutralized through a combination of close-range combat, sniper fire, mortar support, and Israeli Air Force strikes.

A notable achievement of these operations was the targeted raid on Hamas’ financial network, leading to the discovery of safes and a currency exchange office, during which soldiers seized over three million shekels earmarked for terrorist activities, alongside intelligence documents affiliated with Hamas.

Another raid took place at a compound utilized by the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, where soldiers confiscated AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military gear, and technological devices. During this raid, IDF troops neutralized a terrorist who attacked them with grenades.

Further operations in Khan Yunis saw the IDF eliminate a threat from an approaching terrorist and conduct an airstrike on two terrorists near a compound. Additionally, an IDF fighter jet targeted an Islamic Jihad sniper.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a coordinated effort by IDF troops resulted in the elimination of seven Hamas terrorists, and during raids on several compounds, forces uncovered weapons, military equipment, and explosives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)