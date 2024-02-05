The 81-Yr.-Old Woman Who Jumped From The Window To Escape Hamas

Jacqueline Glicksman, 81, who moved to Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha in the Gaza border area 45 years ago with her husband and three children survived the October 7th massacre by jumping out of the window of her safe room and running a kilometer and a half across the kibbutz, which was swarming with terrorists.

On the morning of October 7th, Jacqueline locked herself in her safe room in her house when rocket sirens began blaring, she told Channel 12 News.

An half hour later, she decided to leave her safe room briefly to make coffee. While she was there, she heard someone yelling “Allahu akbar” outside. She ran back to her safe room. “Suddenly, the door opened, and a terrorist stood in front of me with a weapon, signaling me to be quiet and asked me with hand gestures if I had a gun.” When she signaled back that she didn’t, he stole her phone and tablet and left.

Afterward, three other men – Gazan civilians as they were unarmed – broke her window and demanded money. When they realized she didn’t have any, they left her alone.

Shortly later, she heard people “scattering something” outside the door of her safe room. “I knew they weren’t scattering candies and it was now or never so I climbed on the dresser and jumped out the window in my pajamas and slippers,” Jacqueline said.

There were about a hundred terrorists roaming the kibbutz when Jacqueline began running for her life. “I ran while constantly checking if someone was watching,” she said. “At some point, I saw ‘pillars of fire’ in one of the houses – where my friend lived – and later I found out she was inside.”

She continued to run for about a kilometer and a half, “shaking from head to toe,” with the goal of reaching the administrative office where the emergency civilian squad was supposed to be. However, when she got there, she saw the kibbutz security coordinator lying dead on the ground She continued running while seeing more houses on fire. Finally, a friend on the kibbutz heard her calling out and beckoned her to his safe room, where she stayed until the IDF arrived.

Jacqueline survived with only the clothes on her back as her house was burned to the ground. But as she said, she knows she was very lucky.

