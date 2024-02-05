IDF Estimates That Hamas Still Has About 1,000 Rockets

Hamas still has about 1,000 rockets, most of them in launchers buried underground, according to IDF estimates.

Senior IDF officials told Army Radio that it would take one to two years to completely destroy Hamas’s rocket capabilities in Gaza.

The IDF has decided to prioritize the thwarting of Hamas’s rocket capabilities and troops are investing great efforts in destroying the launchers in the Gaza Strip.

Since most of the rockets are hidden underground, soldiers utilize engineering tools and a Caterpillar D9 bulldozer to locate the launchers.

According to the Army Radio report, the barrage of rockets at the Tel Aviv area about a week ago was fired from launchers in Gaza that were located only about 20-30 meters away from IDF forces.

The launchers were buried underground in the orchard of a Hamas terrorist’s house, with only a wall separating the orchard from the area where the soldiers were operating.

