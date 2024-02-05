Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hamas Manufactures Bombs From Medical Supplies Stolen From Hospitals


IDF soldiers in Gaza discovered a Hamas manual for the production of explosives and rocket propellant material using hydrogen peroxide stolen from hospitals.

The manual is comprised of material in English, Arabic, and another language explaining the distillation process of H202 to produce explosives. The documents outline detailed instructions on how to construct distillation equipment and how to assemble homemade rockets and explosive devices.

A COGAT (Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories) spokesperson stated: “The IDF obtained a Hamas guide for using H202 material for explosives and rocket fuel. H202 is a dual-use material also used in hospitals. Another example of Hamas repurposing civilian resources for terrorism.”

COGAT

 

COGAT

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Can We Please Stop Giving Attention To Every Dope?

Dozens Of NYC, NJ Educators Attend Openly Antisemitic Forum To Teach Kids About “Genocide In Gaza”

IDF Launches Innovative App to Streamline Battlefield Medical Data Transfer to Hospitals [SEE DRAMATIC FOOTAGE]

HaRav Landau: “The Situation Is Terrible, We’re In Dire Need Of Tefillos”

Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen Urges Hostage Deal, Demands End To Qatar Criticism

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network