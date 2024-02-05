Hamas Manufactures Bombs From Medical Supplies Stolen From Hospitals

IDF soldiers in Gaza discovered a Hamas manual for the production of explosives and rocket propellant material using hydrogen peroxide stolen from hospitals.

The manual is comprised of material in English, Arabic, and another language explaining the distillation process of H202 to produce explosives. The documents outline detailed instructions on how to construct distillation equipment and how to assemble homemade rockets and explosive devices.

A COGAT (Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories) spokesperson stated: “The IDF obtained a Hamas guide for using H202 material for explosives and rocket fuel. H202 is a dual-use material also used in hospitals. Another example of Hamas repurposing civilian resources for terrorism.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)