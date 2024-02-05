Relative Of Hamas Leader Hanieyeh Is Being Treated At Israeli Hospital

A family member of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is receiving life-saving medical treatment at an Israeli hospital, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.

A grandson who was born recently to Haniyeh’s sister is hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit in Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

A senior hospital official said that the family members are Bedouins from Tel Sheva, a Bedouin town bordering Be’er Sheva, and have Israeli citizenship.

Haniyeh has two brothers and eight sisters, three of whom are married to Bedouin-Israeli citizens and live in Tel Sheva.

Haniyeh, 62, the head of Hamas’s political wing, lives in Qatar, where he enjoys full protection and freedom.

Even after Haniyeh celebrated the depraved assaults, torture, murder and abduction of Israelis, men, women, children, and babies, Israeli doctors are fighting to save the life of his great-nephew.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)