NO SURPRISES: IDF Discovers UN Vest and Machine Gun During Khan Younis Home Search [SEE VIDEO]

The IDF Egoz commando unit, operating in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, uncovered a residence where they found a United Nations vest in one room and a machine gun in another.

An Egoz team commander conducted a video tour of the premises, showcasing the discovery of the UN vest and the machine gun.

The commander pointed out the locations of these items in different parts of the house, including a clothes closet and a bedroom.

Additionally, Israeli intelligence has said that at least 12 UNRWA staff members in Gaza were involved in the October 7 attacks, with hundreds more employees having direct ties to Hamas and other terrorist groups.

