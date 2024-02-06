UNRWA Set To Release Report On Employees Working For Hamas In March

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, is set to publish a preliminary investigation report by early next month into allegations that a dozen of its employees were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, according to Dorothee Klaus, the agency’s representative in Lebanon. These allegations have led many donor countries, including the United States, to suspend funding, awaiting the outcomes of the investigation for further action.

Among those implicated are an UNRWA teacher who is accused of wielding an anti-tank missile, and another teacher who was reportedly filming a hostage abduction during the October 7 attack. Further allegations include an elementary school teacher, purportedly acting as a Hamas commander, who participated in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri. Additionally, an UNRWA social worker was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier’s body on the same day.

The accused UNRWA personnel include seven teachers, two educational consultants, and other staff members who served as humanitarian aid warehouse managers. The UN agency’s forthcoming report is highly anticipated, with hopes that it will shed light on the veracity of these claims and influence the decisions of donors who have paused their financial support in the wake of the allegations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)