Argentina’s Milei Lands In Israel – Announces Move of Embassy To Jerusalem, Visits Kosel, Meets With Herzog [VIDEOS]

Israeli officials have warmly welcomed a visit by Argentina’s new president, who pledged to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Javier Milei, who was elected in November, arrived in Israel on Tuesday. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz embraced him on the tarmac and welcomed him with a Spanish-language message posted on X. This is his first State Visit abroad since assuming office.

Milei had barely set foot on the tarmac at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv when he told Israel’s awaiting Foreign Minister Israel Katz: “My plan is to move the embassy to west Jerusalem.”

After his arrival, Milei headed to the Kosel, where he received an enthusiastic welcome by crowds.

Some shouted his campaign slogan “Long live freedom!” in Spanish while others waved the Argentinian flag.

Milei looked visibly moved, with reddened eyes, as he approached the Kosel and spent several minutes with his forehead touching the stones, his arms outstretched.

The president’s trip will also see him visit a kibbutz and meet families of hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Milei, known for his fiery speeches and rock-star sideburns, describes himself as a “anarcho-capitalist”. He was raised in a Catholic family but has studied Jewish scripture.

After his election win in November, he visited the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe New York.

On Tuesday night, Israel President Isaac Herzog met with President Milei at his residence in Jerusalem. President Herzog welcomed President Milei on his arrival at the President’s Residence, followed by the playing of both nations’ national anthems.

In a private meeting ahead of an expanded bilateral meeting, President Herzog presented President Milei with a Chumash in appreciation of his firm support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. The two Presidents then gave brief public statements.

President Herzog: “Mr. President, thank you for coming to Israel and holding your first state visit as President of Argentina in Israel. The people of Israel have immense warmth and friendship with Argentina, and your visit here exemplifies the unique relationship that we have with Argentina, and the fact that we have so many Israelis whose family originated from Argentina.

“You have shown your love and affection, both for the Jewish people and the nation state of the Jewish people the State of Israel, and we thank you wholeheartedly for this.

“You will be visiting a country that was attacked brutally on 7 October by a brutal terrorist organization, which carried out a barbaric and sadistic attack on the people of Israel, and has taken hostage hundreds of people. Now we have 136 hostages in Gaza, we are praying and working tirelessly to bring them back home as soon as possible. And I know that you’re supporting this fight, and I’m delivering the message through you to the entire world as well: We want them home as soon as possible. This cannot wait any longer. Their suffering is immense. And this is against any rules of human values.

“Thank you very much. The Jewish people and the State of Israel will always remember who stood by us in these dire times, and you are clearly one of the greatest leaders who came forward and are here with us today. Thank you and bless you.”

President Milei: “First of all, it is indeed an honour and great pleasure for me to be in Israel. As I have said repeatedly, I have been committed since day one to making sure that my first diplomatic visit as President would be to the State of Israel. Here I am, keeping my promise now, and let me also say that it fills me with joy to have had a spiritual visit as my first activity – which was a visit to the Kotel (Western Wall). Of course, this visit is also a concrete a testimony to the commitment we’ve had from the very first day of the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October which we have strongly condemned. We not only condemned the terrorist actions by Hamas, but also express our solidarity with the State of Israel, and have continued to support Israel’s right to legitimate self-defence in this context.

“Let me also add that I had also sent a proposal of a bill to the Lower House of Argentina’s Congress precisely demanding the release of hostages, all hostages of course, and with a particular focus on the Argentine hostages – 11 of whom still remain captive. With our Defence Minister, Mr. Petri, and with our Foreign Minister, Mrs. Mondino, we have been working on a project to declare Hamas as a terrorist group. Now, this is something that has been my consistent position, and ours, even before we took office and came to government, but now my presence here ratifies all that I’ve said not only in the recent weeks, but ever since 7 October. And also this is one more token of the historical closeness and support and friendship between our peoples.”

