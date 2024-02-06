HAMAS FINALLY RESPONDS: Demands Permanent Ceasefire For Hostage Release

The Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, announced on Tuesday night, that Hamas has submitted its response to a proposal concerning a hostage deal after delaying it for nearly a week since negotiations took place in Paris. The Qatari Prime Minister expressed optimism about the direction of the discussions but did not disclose the specifics of Hamas’s reply, noting only that it included several comments and has been forwarded to Israel.

Hamas has outlined its demands for a deal, insisting on a permanent cessation of hostilities, lifting the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza, the enclave’s reconstruction, and the release of Palestinian security prisoners. These demands are non-starters for Israel.

In its statement, Hamas claimed to approach the proposal with a “positive spirit,” seeking a “comprehensive and complete ceasefire” along with guarantees for relief, shelter, reconstruction, lifting the Gaza blockade, and completing a prisoner exchange.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is currently reviewing Hamas’s response. Blinken, who announced this during a press conference in Qatar, plans to discuss the developments with Israeli officials during his visit to the country on Wednesday. He maintains that while substantial work remains, reaching an agreement is both possible and crucial.

US President Biden described Hamas’s response as “a little over the top” but acknowledged that negotiations are continuing. He confirmed some progress in the talks, characterizing the situation as an ongoing negotiation with Hamas’s demands being somewhat excessive.