EREV ROSH CHODESH: Mass Tefillah: “Pain Of Bereaved Relatives, Cries Of Hostages’ Families – Are Unbearable”

The Gerrer Rebbe and the Chief Rabbi of Israel HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef will lead together an atzeres tefillah, with the attendance of many other Rabbanim, to call for Rachamei Shamayim on Am Yisrael at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Adar Aleph. Thousands of Jews are expected to participate in the tefillah.

In a letter published by HaRav Yosef, he writes that “Am Yisrael is currently experiencing a difficult era, with the murderous incidents of October 7th engraved in everyone’s hearts. A cruel enemy that will stop at nothing seeks to destroy, kill and murder youths and the elderly, babies and women.”

“The suffering and grief of the bereaved families are unbearable, the cries of the families of the hostages pierces every heart – the Healer of all broken hearts should heal their brokenness. And meanwhile, a difficult war is being waged from the south to the north.”

“Therefore, I call to the entire tzibur ‘להקהל ולעמוד על נפשם’ at an atzeret tefillah that will be held with the Rov Am….we will daven to awaken Rachamei Shamayim on Klal Yisrael, for the refuah of those wounded physically and mentally, for the success of the security forces, the nechama of the bereaved families who lost their loved ones, for the return of the hostages safe and sound and in hope for yeshuas Hashem b’karov and the speedy Geulah.”

“And I call on all the mosdos chinuch and bnei hayeshivos who are unable to participate to hold a special tefillah on this day, erev Rosh Chodesh.’ הן א-ל כביר לא ימאס תפילת רבים.”

“ויה”ד שיקויים בנו מה שנאמר באסתר (ט’ כ”ב) “כימים אשר נחו בהם היהודים מאויביהם והחדש אשר נהפך להם מיגון לשמחה” וכו’. המצפה לישועת עמו ישראל ברחמים”

HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl joined other Gedolei Yisrael on Wednesday in calling for the tzibur to participate in the tefillah, writing: “Our obligation at this difficult time is to cry out to Avinu Sh’B’Shamayim.”

