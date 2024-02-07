SEE INSIDE: IDF Uncovers Hamas Tunnel In Khan Younis Where 12 Hostages Were Held

The IDF says its troops have exposed a “strategic” Hamas tunnel in Khan Younis that was used as a shelter by senior Hamas leaders and was later transformed into a facility to for holding October 7 hostages.

The tunnel’s discovery was made by the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit alongside other special forces within the 98th Division, who jointly raided the underground network, which extends for approximately a kilometer.

“The troops battled terrorists in the tunnel, breached blast doors and neutralized explosive devices,” the IDF said.

The forces discovered a holding cell within the tunnel, indicating it was used for detaining hostages, in addition to finding a bathroom and a resting area for the terrorists. The IDF disclosed that a total of 12 hostages were held in the tunnel at various times, with three having already been safely returned to Israel. The IDF also revealed that this tunnel is part of a larger “branching underground labyrinth,” connecting to another tunnel previously identified and used for holding hostages.

Highlighting the tunnel’s location, the IDF said it was built “in the heart of a civilian area in Khan Younis,” and said the tunnel’s construction likely cost millions of shekels.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)