Israeli Forces Eliminate High-Profile Terrorist And Two Others In Major West Bank Raid


IDF and Border Patrol units have successfully neutralized a high-profile terrorist operative, Muazzam Ali, along with two associates in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp located in the Menashe regional Brigade, following intelligence and directions provided by the Shin Bet.

The targeted operation, which lasted over four hours, involved a tactical maneuver known as a “pressure cooker” procedure. This approach was employed to safely manage the situation involving the barricaded individuals. Despite the use of various means to compel the wanted terrorists to surrender, Ali and two armed terrorists attempting to flee the premises were killed during a gunfight.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and Police Spokesperson’s Unit said they confiscated weapons found during the raid and transferred the arms to security forces for further examination.

There were no Israeli casualties.

Muazzam Ali had been a significant target for Israel’s security forces, having been implicated in previous attacks against Israeli personnel and involvement in other terrorist activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



